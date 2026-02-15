I Will Contest 2027 Presidential Election, Peter Obi Assures Supporters

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has assured his supporters of his readiness to contest in the 2027 elections.

He spoke in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, at the OBIDIENT Conference and official declaration for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) with the theme, “Activating the PO Effect in ADC”.

Obi urged Nigerians to join hands with him to rescue Nigeria for the future generations, who, according to him, will suffer the consequences of bad governance going on in the country for decades.

He alleged that he had in good authority that the Federal Government does not want him to contest, insisting that he will come out even if the elections were held figuratively in their “bedroom.”

The former Anambra governor stated that the current administration had collected more loans than every other administration, adding that most of the loans would be repaid from 2045 to 2050, when most of the people who plunged the country into indebtedness must have gone.

Exist From LP

On why he left the Labour Party, Obi said on Saturday, “Democracy must work, I left Labour Party when I got informed that as long as I remain in the party, INEC will not recognise its leadership, that the Federal Government doesn’t want me on ballot paper, but I want to assure you that I will contest the coming election even if it holds in their bedroom and if they don’t want to transmit the results, we will transmit it for them.”

According to him, Nigeria must get it right in 2027, adding that election results must be transmitted online in real time.

Obi, who assured that his administration would invest heavily in education and health if elected, averred that most of the great countries across the world achieved greatness through intentional investment in education, adding that he would do everything possible to pull people out of poverty to reduce criminality.

The presidential aspirant further said he would tour the entire country and also all higher institutions to see the real challenges on the ground, stressing that he wants to help fix Nigeria now that he has the strength to undertake any difficult task, adding that those joining him to realise his ambition must understand that the priority is the future and well-being of the people.

He promised to rid Nigeria of corruption, saying that the menace will be reduced by 60 percent once a leader and his family has nothing to do with corruption.

“When I became governor of Anambra State, I advised my wife to forget about the office of first lady because we were not elected together. I approved over 100 C of Os of government lands, but have none for myself or my family. If you find any, petition me to the appropriate authority,” he added.

Also addressing the participants, the coordinator of the Obidient movement worldwide, Tanko Yunusa, urged Nigerians to mobilise from every nook and cranny of the country for the 2027 general election.

He urged them to channel their collective energy into the African Democratic Congress as the vehicle for transformation and victory in 2027.

The Akwa Ibom State Coordinator of the movement, Ben Smith, urged members to be united in pursuit of their goal, as divisions or factions will derail the dream of a new Nigeria.