Suspected Gunmen Attack Amaechi’s Convoy During ADC Registration In Rivers

Suspected gunmen on Friday reportedly attacked the convoy of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, shortly after he arrived to formally register as a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Witnesses said indiscriminate gunshots were heard in parts of the Ubima community as the former minister’s convoy approached the registration venue, creating panic among residents and supporters who had gathered for the event.

Security operatives were said to have quickly moved in to restore calm, preventing the situation from escalating further.

Despite the incident, Amaechi went ahead with the registration exercise in his hometown before addressing supporters and residents.

The Rivers State Police Command has yet to react to the incident.

But speaking after the event, the former governor condemned the attack but commended security agencies for their swift intervention and professionalism in handling the situation.

Amaechi noted that operatives of the police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) responded promptly and helped stabilise the situation.

“I want to commend the Commissioner of Police and the Director of the DSS for their cooperation. They showed a lot of professionalism. Immediately I made contact with them, they responded. In fact, I wasn’t expecting that level of cooperation,” he said.

“All of us will agree that the police came out, the NSCDC came out, and the DSS also came out. We are grateful to them,” he added.

However, he insisted that those responsible for the attack must be identified and prosecuted to prevent a recurrence.

“They must show that this will not continue by prosecuting those involved in this crime. I have been a governor, and I know the consequences of not protecting the lives of people.

“When people feel unprotected, they may begin to defend themselves because they don’t want to die,” Amaechi said.

He also appealed to residents and supporters to remain calm and avoid actions that could further heighten tensions in the area.

“For now, everybody should calm down and remain peaceful. We should thank the Commissioner of Police, the Director of the DSS, and the Commandant of the NSCDC. Our goal is to remain calm and peaceful,” he stated.

‘I Am Hungry’

Amaechi further used the occasion to criticise the current economic situation in the country, saying worsening hardship and hunger had pushed citizens to demand accountability from those in power.

“We are marching to Aso Rock. What I do may not put food on your table, but the truth is that we are hungry. If you are not hungry, tell them that I am hungry.

“People are dying every day because of hunger, yet a few individuals are stealing our money and expect us to keep quiet. We can no longer keep quiet,” he added.

The former minister also called on supporters of the ADC to mobilise and register in large numbers ahead of the 2027 general elections, noting that the strength of the party would depend largely on the size of its membership.

“The more we are, the more difficult it will be for them to intimidate us. Let the people choose who they want. What democracy provides is an opportunity for the people to decide who the right leaders are,” he said.

Amaechi further challenged the current administration to present tangible achievements comparable to projects executed during his tenure as Minister of Transportation.

“I was Minister of Transportation, and I can show you evidence of what I did. Let this government show one thing it has done, either in the North or in the South,” the former governor stated, urging residents of Rivers State to remain politically engaged and actively participate in the democratic process as the country moves closer to the next general election.