[VIDEO] Fire Breaks Out At Federal Head Of Service Building In Abuja

A section of the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation building in Abuja has gone up in flames.

Eyewitnesses report that the fire was first noticed in one part of the structure at approximately 8:20 a.m., with smoke billowing from the affected area.

The incident was said to have occurred at Section C of the head of service building, within the Head of Service complex, as staffers in the building were seen moving away from the affected area while emergency responders were alerted to contain the situation.

The media department of the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation confirmed the incident, stating that the fire outbreak was limited to Section C of the building and was currently being attended to by emergency officials.

The exact cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained, as an investigation into the cause of the fire is expected to commence after the situation is fully brought under control.