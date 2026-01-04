Troops Neutralise Five Terrorists, Rescue Three Hostages In Borno

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) recorded another success following a well-coordinated operation against terrorist elements around the Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The operation led to the rescue of kidnapped civilians.

The Theatre Command, Spokesman Lt. Col. Sani Uba, in a press statement, disclosed that the operation resulted in the neutralisation of five terrorists without any casualties among the troops.

“In the early hours of 4 January 2026, troops in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), engaged terrorists at a known crossing point along the Sojiri axis.

“The operation resulted in the neutralisation of 5 terrorists without any casualties to own troops, demonstrating the effectiveness and professionalism of the security forces,” Uba stated.

“Importantly, the troops successfully rescued three hostages abducted by the terrorists and recovered AK-47 Rifles during the operation’ the statement added.

According to him, the operation underscored the commitment of OPHK to both offensive action against terrorist elements and the protection of civilians, while highlighting the value of cooperation with local security partners.

He explained that troops’ morale remains high, and security forces continue to maintain dominance across the theatre despite the dynamic security environment.

The military operation came amid another operation that led to scores of bandits being neutralised following a coordinated ground and air operation after attacks on communities in Kano State.

According to the army, bandits had launched attacks on Shanono and Tsanyawa Local Government Areas of Kano State on the night of January 1, extending into the early hours of January 2.

Troops of the joint task force successfully repelled the assaults and inflicted heavy casualties on the attackers.

Military sources said the fleeing bandits were subsequently tracked from Kano into Karaduwa Village in Matazu Local Government Area of neighbouring Katsina State, where the air component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA delivered what the Army described as a “decisive blow.”

“Intelligence reports indicated that the terrorists were conducting a burial for their killed members at Dan Marke in Matazu LGA,” the army said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Air Component located and trailed their movement until their motorcycles converged, after which a precision air strike was executed.”

The army also disclosed that the operation was supported by aerial Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which enabled accurate targeting.