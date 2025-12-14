Examination Malpractice: FG Bans Admission, Transfer Of SS3 Students

The Federal Ministry of Education has banned the admission and transfer of students into Senior Secondary School Three (SS3) in all public and private secondary schools nationwide.

“Admission or transfer into SS3 will no longer be permitted under any circumstance,” the ministry said in a statement issued on Sunday by its Director, Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade.

The policy will take effect from the next academic calendar 2026/27.

Admissions and transfers will be restricted strictly to Senior Secondary School One (SS1) and Senior Secondary School Two (SS2).

This is part of the measures to address the “growing concerns over the increasing incidence of examination malpractice, including the use of so-called special centres during external examinations, which undermine the integrity and credibility of Nigeria’s education system,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The move is expected to discourage last-minute movement of students for examination-related advantages, ensure proper academic monitoring, and promote continuity in teaching and learning.

“School proprietors, principals, and administrators nationwide have been directed to comply fully with the policy, as any violation will attract appropriate sanctions in line with existing education regulations and guidelines,” the statement read partly.

The Federal Ministry of Education reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to maintaining academic standards, promoting fairness, and restoring credibility to public examinations across the country.