PDP Will Expel Wike At Appropriate Time – Bwala

Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 presidential poll, says the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, will be expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the appropriate time.

Bwala spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday night a day after Wike, a former Rivers State governor, dared the PDP leadership to suspend or expel him from the party for supporting the election of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ultimately working in his cabinet as minister.

“Why we hardly react to what he (Wike) says is because he loves drama, everybody knows that,” Bwala said.

“The quietness of the party is not weakness…the party knows what it is doing. At the appropriate time, he (Wike) would not only be suspended but expelled. Take that to the bank.”

The PDP chieftain said though Wike has the capacity to develop the FCT, he is a “glorified commissioner” who should not arrogate the power of a state governor to himself.

Bwala also said among the 45 ministers of the President, Wike has proven to be the most effective but warned the FCT minister not to embark on a revenge mission on opponents in the nation’s capital by threatening to demolish their structures.

The PDP chieftain said the minister cannot terrorise residents of the FCT by threatening to demolish structures in places outside Abuja original Master Plan.

The lawyer claimed that the Aso Rock and many military barracks were not originally captured in FCT Master Plan and the minister should first demolish those buildings before “terrorising” Abuja residents with demolition threats.