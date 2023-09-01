Al Ittihad Prepare Record £200m For Salah After Liverpool’s Initial Rejection

The world record transfer fee will surpass the £198million PSG paid for Neymar to Barcelona in 2017.

By Tom Jones Usen
Updated September 1, 2023
Liverpool’s Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah (R) and Liverpool’s Dutch defender #04 Virgil van Dijk warm-up during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on August 27, 2023. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)

 

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad have prepared a world record bid of £200m for Mohamed Salah in a last-ditch attempt to entice the Egyptian away from Liverpool.

The Reds have already rejected a £150m offer from the Arabian outfit` but they are keen on making Salah their top signing this summer

Liverpool’s Juegon Klopp had reiterated in his pre-Aston Villa press conference that the 31-year-old was “not for sale”

“The position remains the same, absolutely,” Klopp said.

“No doubt about that. We cannot [sell Salah]. That’s how it is. Nothing else to say.”

 

