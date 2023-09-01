Al Ittihad Prepare Record £200m For Salah After Liverpool’s Initial Rejection

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad have prepared a world record bid of £200m for Mohamed Salah in a last-ditch attempt to entice the Egyptian away from Liverpool.

The Reds have already rejected a £150m offer from the Arabian outfit` but they are keen on making Salah their top signing this summer

The world record transfer fee will surpass the £198million PSG paid for Neymar to Barcelona in 2017.

Liverpool’s Juegon Klopp had reiterated in his pre-Aston Villa press conference that the 31-year-old was “not for sale”

“The position remains the same, absolutely,” Klopp said.

“No doubt about that. We cannot [sell Salah]. That’s how it is. Nothing else to say.”