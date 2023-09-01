Bolanle Ninalowo, Wife Split After 18 Years

Bolanle Ninalowo and his wife, Bunmi, are ending their marriage after 18 years, the Nollywood actor and filmmaker announced on Friday.

The 43-year-old father of two made the announcement in an emotional Instagram post, saying he was “heartbroken” and “shattered” that the couple had decided to “go our separate ways and [are] headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution”.

The couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in November 2022.

Without revealing details about the reason for their split, the Far From Home star said, “May God help me and reward me with all i truly deserve or punish me for all i have done wrong if that be the case.

“In the end we will all live with the consequences of our actions.”