Adeherself Teams Up With EFCC, Charges NYSC Members To Shun Cybercrimes

Adedamola Adewale, a social media personality popularly known as Adeherself, has urged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to avoid participating in Internet fraud.

A statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which described Adewale as a strategic stakeholder in the anti-graft campaign, disclosed that she delivered the charge on Thursday at the NYSC orientation camp in Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, during a sensitisation programme.

During the interactive session, the model urged the corps members to avoid criminality while educating them on how to be successful as young people using the Internet.

“There are boundless opportunities on the internet, which you can put to good use and harness for financial upgrades, rather than fraudulent activities and commission of crimes,” she was quoted as saying.

“As young adults, we sometimes overlook our wrongs and disregard the fact that the law of Karma will always prevail.”

Adewale also lamented the rising rate of criminality among the youths, claiming that the trend had tarnished Nigerians in general.

She stated, “Everywhere you go as a Nigerian youth, you are stigmatized as a scammer or a criminal. Isn’t this a matter of grave concern? I believe you feel the same way as I feel right now.

“Nobody is saying that making money and having a financial upgrade through the internet is wrong, but when it is fraudulent and illegal, it could cost the victim pain, despair, and even death. Have you imagined yourself being a victim? Have you imagined your parents being the victims? Have you also imagined being swindled of your life savings by a total stranger? That must be unimaginable!”

She consequently urged the youth to put their abilities to good use, stating that “the same energy and smartness you put together to scam innocent organizations and persons can be put together to explore money-making opportunities online, such as partnering with companies, involving yourselves in entrepreneurship activities, learning internet trade, making YouTube videos and earning the same Dollars you struggle to scam people off#.

According to her, technology has given youths many opportunities to achieve their goals without denying others their lifetime of happiness.

“You can be an online writer for producers, home and abroad; you can venture into YouTube content and get paid directly; you can use your tech skills better by getting involved in cybersecurity; you can buy and sell through the internet and many more,” Adewale added.

“I am able to achieve my acting goals and dreams as a comedian, thanks to the same internet. So, if I can, why can’t you?”

The development comes over six months after the social media influencer’s February 8 re-arraignment by the EFCC before the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja over an alleged N7.9 million internet fraud.

She was brought before Justice Mojisola Dada on three counts of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretences, attempt to obtain money by false pretences, and retention of proceeds of criminal conduct.