Lagos Govt Dissolves Park And Garages Committee, Returns NURTW

The Lagos State Government has dissolved its Park and Garages Committee to allow the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to coordinate activities across motor parks and garages in the state.

The dissolution was made on Friday after the state governments lifted the indefinite suspension placed on NURTW barely one year and a half ago over internal leadership wrangling between members.

It is also coming 24 hours after the former Lagos State Parks and Garages Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, publicly returned to the NURTW with thousands of his members in the state.

READ ALSO: NSIB Begins Probe After Aircraft Skidded Off Runway At Lagos Airport

The decision to dissolve the LASPG was approved by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was said to have instructed the Ministry of Transportation to dissolve the committee and return the NURTW.

The Transport Permanent Secretary also lauded the executives of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Committee for holding forth while urging the union to maintain peace and operate within the ambit of their constitution as they commence transition back to NURTW.

The Lagos State Government, Former National President of the Union and Chairman Transition Committee, Najeem Yasin, applauded the efforts of the state government and the ministry in the resolution process.

At the union headquarters in Lagos, formal re-introduction into the union was done to absorb the Lagos State Parks and Garages back into NURTW.