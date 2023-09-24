Tinubu Orders Security Agencies To Rescue Abducted Zamfara Students

President Bola Tinubu has mandated security agencies to rescue the female students abducted in Zamfara.

Bandits last week attacked the Sabon-Gida community, Bungudu Local Government Area, kidnapping over 24 students of the Federal University of Gusau, Zamfara.

While six of them were later rescued, President Tinubu has ordered security operatives to ensure those still in captivity are freed.

“President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to rescue the remaining female students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, who were recently abducted by terrorists,” presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said in a Sunday statement.

“Condemning the reprehensible act of abduction, the President says there is no moral justification for such heinous crimes against innocent victims whose only ‘offense’ was their pursuit of quality education.”

The presidential aide quoted Tinubu as condoling with the families of those affected, reiterated his government’s resolve to “protect every Nigerian citizen, and in line with this commitment, assures the families of the abducted students that no effort will be spared in ensuring their safe return”.

Tinubu has also vowed to “ensure that educational institutions remain sanctuaries of knowledge, growth, and opportunity, and totally free from the menacing acts of terrorists,” the statement added.

‘Cowardly Attacks’

The Zamfara Government had in the wake of the incident described the abduction as cowardly.

Governor Dauda Lawal while commiserating the families of those affected equally directed security agencies to go after the assailants with a view to rescuing the abductees.

“I’m deeply saddened by the recent cowardly attacks by armed bandits at Sabon Gida village where some residents and School girls were kidnapped,” he wrote on his X account Sunday.

“We immediately mobilized security agents who succeeded in rescuing some of the victims and are still in hot pursuit of the criminals through land and air.”

“I’ve been in constant engagement with our security heads in the State and other stakeholders to ensure the safe return of all other victims and quickly neutralize the situation In Shaa Allah.”

Last week’s attack is the latest in a growing trend of student abductions, particularly in Nigeria’s North-West region. Scores of learners have in the past few years been kidnapped by bandits who target schools. But many of them were later rescued.