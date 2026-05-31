Tinubu Is ‘Deeply Troubled’ By Oyo School Abduction — Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, says his principal is “deeply” worried over the abduction of teachers and students in Oyo State but has promised to ensure the safe rescue and return of the kidnap victims.

Gbajabiamila spoke on Sunday when he led a Federal Government delegation to visit the Ogbomosho area of Oyo State to meet with community leaders and families of abducted teachers, students, and pupils from Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School in Oyo State on May 15, 2026.

“Mr. President is deeply troubled by this incident. Whatever it takes, our children and teachers will be brought back home safely. He has issued all necessary directives and is providing every support required by our security agencies to achieve that objective,” Gbajabiamila said, according to a statement by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga.

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The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, however, assured them that “Your pain and anxiety are understood.”

“By the grace of God, your children will return safely to your arms,” the chief of staff said.

“Mr. President also saw the appeals from some parents and community members urging caution in the rescue efforts. Let me assure you that the operation will be intelligence-led and carefully coordinated, deploying both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to secure the safe return of the victims,” he said.

Already, President Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards following the abduction, which has sparked global outrage.

The delegation to the community also included the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa; the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu; the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe; and the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, among others.