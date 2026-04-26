Hamzat, APC Leaders Consult Gbajabiamila Ahead Of 2027 Governorship Election

The Lagos Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, and some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday met with Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, to consult ahead of the 2027 governorship race for Lagos State.

Those in attendance include the Secretary of the Governors’ Advisory Council, Muti Are; Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon; Bode Oyedele; Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; Adekunle Olayinka; Chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Hakeem Shittu, among others.

Obanikoro, who led the conversation, said they have come to seek Gbajabiamila’s support for Hamzat, who is aspiring to become the governor of Lagos State in 2027.

He explained that Hamzat is well-grounded in Lagos State politics and needs the support of the leaders of the APC to win the governorship race.

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In his address, the deputy governor said he has come to receive advice from his brother Gbajabiamila and also draw from his wealth of knowledge in order to strategise and win the state governorship race under the ruling party.

He said Nigeria must not fail, expressing confidence that the party will win the election at the federal and state levels. According to him, APC is an organised party, and its leadership structure must be sustained, which is why he has come to visit the chief of staff.

Hamzat said the economic stability achieved by President Tinubu must be maintained, and the party must get it right in picking its governorship aspirant to maintain the governance structure in Lagos State.

“We discussed the direction of our state and the work required to move it forward,” the deputy governor wrote on his X account.

“It remains our shared responsibility to strengthen Lagos and continue delivering better outcomes for our people. I am focused and clear about the work ahead.”

As part of my ongoing consultations, I met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. Advertisement We discussed the direction of our state and the work required to move it forward. It remains our shared responsibility to strengthen Lagos and continue delivering better… pic.twitter.com/uq5Ul8AG4T — Obafemi Hamzat (@drobafemihamzat) April 26, 2026

On his part, Gbajabiamila assured the deputy governor of his support for the dream of leading Lagos State. He also said the people of Surulere will support him during the election.

He added that if a gubernatorial primary election is needed, the party will conduct it and adhere to the Electoral Act.