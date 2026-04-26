APC Govt Will Fail Integrity, Credibility Test At Polls — ADC Chieftain

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ladan Salihu, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government will fail the integrity and credibility test at the 2027 general elections.

Salihu made the remarks during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, noting that the APC government led by President Bola Tinubu would face the anger and frustration of Nigerians at the polls.

“When it comes to credible elections and elections that are based on integrity, this government will fail the integrity and credibility test at the polls.

“This government will not measure up with the anger and the frustrations of the Nigerian people,” Salihu said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

‘Amupitan Must Go’

The ADC chieftain also reiterated the party’s call for the resignation or removal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, over alleged bias—an accusation the electoral body has denied, insisting on the chairman’s neutrality.

“Amupitan should resign or should be removed because in public service today, Amupitan to me is the number one persona non grata because he has failed the integrity test, he has failed the competency test, he has not presented himself as that impartial, credible umpire that can give Nigeria, a nation of 250 million people, an election to celebrate.

“Because by his actions, his utterances and the way he conducts government business, he scandalises every person that has integrity in Nigeria,” he said.

READ ALSO: APC Criticises Makinde Over ‘Operation Wetie’ Comment, ADC Chieftain Defends Gov

Salihu insisted that Amupitan has lost the confidence not only of the opposition but also of ordinary Nigerians who believe the country should move forward.

Asked whether the ADC would boycott the election if Amupitan conducts it, Salihu said: “The election is our own constitutional responsibility as the leading opposition movement. When we get to that stage, we will make a decision about it.”

He added that if Amupitan refuses to resign or is not removed, the opposition will intensify its campaign for his removal before the election.

‘APC Afraid’

Salihu further claimed that the APC is jittery and afraid of the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections, despite controlling 31 states and holding a majority in the National Assembly.

“When the 2023 elections were held, we had 23 governors that the APC won. They had to intimidate, harass and coerce other governors. Now they are 31 and they are still afraid. They have 31 governors, they have control of the Senate and the House, but they don’t have control of the people,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the ADC would emerge victorious in the 2027 election, insisting that Nigerians are tired of the APC for failing in its responsibilities.