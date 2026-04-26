Kebbi ADC Raises Alarm Over Trial Of Chairman, Petitions NJC, Others

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) faction in Kebbi State, aligned with Abubakar Chika Malami (SAN), has called on the National Judicial Council (NJC), Amnesty International, and the United States Department of Justice to intervene in the ongoing trial of its State Chairman, Sufiyanu Bala.

Bala is currently standing trial over alleged contempt of court and incitement of the public at Chief Magistrate Court 1, Birnin Kebbi, as well as at the High Court.

The party’s Secretary, Abubakar Bawa Kalgo, made the appeal during a press conference held in Birnin Kebbi.

Kalgo recalled that the party, under the leadership of Senator David Mark, conducted nationwide congresses, including ward, local government, and state congresses in Kebbi State on April 9 and April 11, 2026, respectively.

According to him, “Engr. Sufiyanu Bala emerged as the ADC State Chairman in Kebbi State. Eight days after his emergence, on Sunday, April 19, 2026, he was arrested by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Kebbi State Command, on a warrant issued by Chief Magistrate Court 1, Birnin Kebbi.

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“Between Monday, April 20 and Friday, April 24, 2026, several attempts were made to arraign him before the same court in Case Nos. BK/62DC/2026 and BK/219C/2026. However, these attempts failed due to procedural and substantive irregularities, despite his repeated presentation before the court, except on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

“In a rather troubling development, the court dismissed the objection raised by his counsel regarding the existence of a parallel matter before the High Court. The court ruled that it had jurisdiction and subsequently referred the matter to the NPF for investigation.

“On April 22, 2026, the NPF submitted an interim investigation report confirming the existence of a parallel case before the High Court and recommended that prosecution should proceed there instead. Despite this, the NPF proceeded with the arraignment, apparently at the insistence of the Magistrate Court.

“Counsel to Engr. Sufiyanu Bala, Barrister A. A. Fingilla, applied for the presiding magistrate to recuse himself on grounds of bias. The application was overruled, prompting counsel to withdraw from the case.”

Kalgo said the pattern of alleged persecution of party members had become a source of concern.

He further disclosed that some party members, including Umar Abubakar, Hussaina Ahmed Jega, Nasiru Garba Hashim, and Umar Yakubu Kamba, had allegedly faced similar persecution at different times.

“In light of the foregoing, the ADC strongly calls on the Kebbi State Government and the judiciary to uphold the rule of law, fairness, and democratic principles.

“We hereby resolve to initiate formal appeals and petitions to the following bodies: the National Judicial Council (NJC), Kebbi State Judicial Service Commission, International Human Rights Commission, Amnesty International, and the United States Department of Justice.

“We urge these institutions to intervene and safeguard Nigeria’s democracy from the abuse of governmental institutions by partisan and compromised actors,” Kalgo stated.