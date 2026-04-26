Rivers ADC Holds Congress As Dimkpa Emerges Chairman-Elect

Former Managing Director of the Rivers State Signage and Advertisement Agency (RISAA), Chukwudi Dimkpa, has emerged as the Chairman-elect of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State.

This followed a consensus state congress held recently.

The party’s Election Committee announced the outcome while briefing journalists in Port Harcourt, noting that the exercise was conducted across all 23 local government areas and 319 wards in line with guidelines from the party’s national leadership.

According to the committee, the congress also produced key state and local government executives, marking a significant step in the party’s internal reorganisation.

A formal handover to the newly elected executives is expected in the coming days.

Speaking to Channels Television, Dimkpa said his emergence reflects the will of the people, pledging inclusive leadership and openness within the party.

“In a democratic setting, power belongs to the people, and my emergence through consensus shows that it is people-driven.”

“The ADC will remain people-centred. Registration is ongoing, and we are open to everyone who wants to be part of this movement.”

Chairperson of the Election Committee, Obaro Egunune, commended members for their cooperation, noting that the process required unity and teamwork.

“It was not an easy process, but we came together and ensured a smooth transition from the outgoing executives to the new leadership.”

“We appreciate the teamwork and support from party leaders and members. We must continue to work together as one family.”

The outgoing state chairman, Leader Sampson, described the electoral process as thorough and credible, pledging continued support for the new leadership. In his remarks,

“It has been a very thorough process, carefully conducted in line with the guidelines from the national leadership.”

“Now that a new executive has emerged, we must all support them to ensure the party moves forward and achieves victory in 2027.”