×

[JUST IN] Court Bars Journalists From Covering Trial Of Alleged Coup Plotters

The six accused suspects were brought into the courtroom on Monday under heavy security presence.

By Emmanuella Ekele
Updated April 27, 2026
Twitter
A court gavel

 

Journalists have been barred from covering the trial of six alleged coup plotters accused of making moves to oust President Bola Tinubu.

In a case that was not declared a secret trial, concerns have been raised as to its transparency in handling the matter.

Judiciary correspondents were on Monday left uncertain about developments in the case, particularly as the suspects’ bail application is pending before the court.

Earlier, the six accused suspects were brought into the courtroom under heightened security presence.

More to follow…

More Stories