Court Grants Accelerated Hearing In Trial Of Alleged Coup Plotters

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has granted an accelerated hearing in the trial of six suspects accused of plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The court fixed April 29, April 30, May 4, and May 5 for the commencement of trial proceedings and the hearing of bail applications filed by the defendants.

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During proceedings, the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, informed the court that the prosecution had witnesses available, subject to the convenience of the court.

Counsel for the first defendant, Mohammed Ilayepo, indicated that his client’s bail application was due for a hearing.

Justice Abdulmalik, however, ruled that the trial would commence before any bail applications were considered.

Counsel for the second, third, and sixth defendants, Paul Erokoro, A. I. Yeru, and N. S. Diri, respectively, expressed reservations about their readiness to proceed, citing the short notice given to them and the complex nature of the case.

Justice Abdulmalik then directed all counsel to agree on dates suitable for a speedy trial.

The court subsequently fixed the hearing dates for the accelerated trial.

The Federal Government had last Wednesday arraigned the suspects.

The defendants, including Major General Ibrahim Gana (retd), who was in a wheelchair; retired naval captain Erasmus Victor, Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Goni, and Abdulkadir Sani, pleaded not guilty to the 13-count charge when it was read in their hearing.

Following their plea of not guilty, Fagbemi asked that they be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) and for an expeditious trial.

Justice Abdulmalik, therefore, ordered an accelerated trial and that the defendants be placed in the custody of the DSS.

The case was adjourned to April 27 for trial and an accelerated hearing.

The government filed a 13-count charge against the suspects last Tuesday before the court against the suspects.

Also listed in the charge, but said to be at large, was a former Minister of Petroleum, Timiprye Sylva.

The charge, filed by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), accused the defendants of offences ranging from alleged treason and terrorism to failure to disclose security intelligence and money laundering linked to terrorism financing.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants conspired in 2025 “to levy war against the state to overpower the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” an offence punishable under Section 37(2) of the Criminal Code.

Earlier, journalists were barred from covering the trial of six alleged coup plotters, raising concerns about the transparency in handling the matter.

Judiciary correspondents were on Monday left uncertain about developments in the case, particularly as the suspects’ bail application was pending before the court.