Flight Disruptions Persist Amid Aviation Fuel Crunch

Air travelers continue to face delays, suspensions, and cancellations as airline operators grapple with the unavailability of Jet A1 fuel.

At the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, passengers scheduled to board a United Nigeria Airlines flight (UN0572) from Abuja to Benin were left stranded following repeated rescheduling of their flight after waiting for over six hours.

The flight, originally scheduled for 12:20 p.m., was first moved to 4:20 p.m. However, just as passengers anticipated departure, an announcement was made shortly before 7:00 p.m. that the flight had been further rescheduled to 7:00 a.m. the next day.

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The affected passengers remain stranded, with no provision made for overnight accommodation or transportation.

One of the passengers, who identified himself as Akporoba Monday Olomu, spoke to Channels Television, lamenting the treatment by the airline.

“I bought a ticket with United Nigeria Airways, Abuja to Benin, scheduled for 2:20, 14:20 hours today. I was here at 14:20 hours, the flight was shifted to 16:20 hours, which was 4:20 p.m., and then again, no information from the attendant or the manager until about this time, which is 1902 hours GMT.

“One of the managers just walked in carelessly, asking everybody to go and come back tomorrow morning at 7 o’clock. Then my question is, where do I go? How do I go? Where do I start from? I’m asking the manager to book a place for me, or arrange accommodation or space, take me there so you can bring me back tomorrow morning at 7 o’clock, the time you have given, and then they are turning this offer down,” the passenger lamented.