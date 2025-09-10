NCAA Meets With Domestic Airlines Over Flight Disruptions

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Wednesday met with officials of domestic airline operators in the country.

The meeting held in Abuja followed concerns raised about flight disruptions, the attitude of some airline staff, among other issues.

According to sources in the Authority, the purpose of the engagement was to speak to regulatory issues around unruly passenger behaviour and passenger handling protocols, unresolved refund or compensation issues, as well as the enforcement of phone switch-off instructions, protection for cabin crew, and improved travel experience for passengers.

Channels Television reports that the engagement stems from the increasing concerns from some recent confrontations between air customers, crew members, and airline operators.

NCAA stated that there has been an increase in the number of complaints from customers.

The regulator urged operators to stick to its regulations in their operations.

More to follow…