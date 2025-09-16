Air Peace Announces Flight Delays Over Heavy Rainfall

Air Peace on Tuesday said some of its flights across the country would be disrupted following heavy rainfall in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Announcing this in a statement, the airline’s spokesperson, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, said the adverse weather conditions affected schedules but passenger safety remained paramount.

“We wish to inform you that due to the heavy downpour of rain in Lagos this morning, some flights across our operating networks will be delayed,” he said.

The airline’s spokesman stated that while the weather was beyond its control, it was working to minimise the disruptions.

“While weather is beyond our control and safety remains our utmost priority, we appeal for your understanding as we manage the disruptions as best as we can and get you to your destinations safely,” Efe said.

READ ALSO: NiMet Predicts Thunderstorms, Rainfall Nationwide

He also advised passengers seeking updated flight schedules to reach the airline via email or phone.

According to the statement, “safety is not just a priority but a core commitment. We remain dedicated to upholding the highest safety standards for our passengers and crew.”

The nation has been experiencing incidents of heavy downpour of recent.

On Sunday, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency forecasted thunderstorms and rainfall across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook predicted isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains on Monday morning over Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Kebbi, Adamawa, and Taraba states.

It stated that isolated thunderstorms with moderate rain are expected across the northern region. Flash floods are likely in Adamawa, Taraba, and Gombe states.

For the central region, a cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is expected on Monday morning, accompanied by moderate rainfall over Niger, Kogi, Kwara, the FCT, and Benue.

The agency also forecasted thunderstorms with moderate rains over most parts of the central region later.

It predicted cloudy skies over the southern region on Monday morning with moderate rains expected in Ekiti, Ondo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states.