Gbajabiamila Not Replaced As Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff – Presidency

Femi Gbajabiamila has not been replaced as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, the presidency said on Thursday.

The President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, dismissed reports suggesting that Tinubu had replaced Gbajabiamila with his Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

This comes after several social media posts began circulating the unverified claim of a change in the Chief of Staff position.

But the presidential spokesman called on Nigerians to disregard it, describing the viral claim as false.

“The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to a viral falsehood circulating on social media suggesting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has replaced his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, with his Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola. There is absolutely no truth to this story. We advise Nigerians to disregard it entirely,” Onanuga said in a statement.

“The Chief of Staff remains in his position. The Principal Private Secretary likewise remains in his role. Hakeem Muri-Okunola has not replaced Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the report was a fabrication by purveyors of fake news aiming to sow discord within the government.

The presidential spokesman also called on media houses to verify information before publishing or sharing on social media.

“The viral claim is a fabrication by mischievous purveyors of fake news whose sole aim is to create disharmony within the government. We reiterate that news media should always verify their information before publishing or sharing on social media,” he said