PDP Condemns Maiduguri Mosque Explosion, Says Tinubu’s Govt Has Failed

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned Wednesday’s bomb explosion at a mosque in Maiduguri, Borno State, describing the incident as unacceptable.

The opposition party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, said the administration of President Bola Tinubu has failed woefully in protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

“The news of an explosion at a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, is another sad reminder of the rising insecurity that has become the unfortunate contemporary reality Nigerians face.

“This is totally unacceptable. The irreducible minimum the government should offer its people is the protection of lives and property. This administration has failed woefully in this respect and should rise to the occasion rather than resort to rhetoric and playing politics with security,” the party said.

The PDP commiserated with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the attack, noting that no one should lose their life while worshipping God.

The party warned that if attacks on places of worship continue unchecked, they would not only violate the constitutional right of Nigerians to freely practise their faith but also create an atmosphere of fear that threatens the fabric of the country’s religious society.

“We call on the Federal and State Governments to take immediate and practical steps to protect our citizens throughout this yuletide season and beyond. Nigerians deserve more than empty promises and political rhetoric.

“We need concrete, actionable security strategies deployed on the ground. This escalating insecurity has become unbearable and must be confronted with the urgency and seriousness it deserves,” the statement added.

Channels Television reports that suspected Boko Haram insurgents detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at a Juma’at Mosque in Gamboru Ward, around the Customs area in the heart of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at about 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, less than 12 hours before Christmas, as Muslim worshippers were observing the Maghrib prayer.

Although information on the incident remains sketchy, residents told Channels Television via telephone that many worshippers were either killed or injured.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Nahum Daso, told Channels Television that from preliminary investigations, five persons have been confirmed dead so far, while about 35 others were injured.