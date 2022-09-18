Panic As Bomb Explosion Rocks Jalingo

There was panic in Jalingo on Sunday after an explosive device suspected to be a bomb exploded in the Taraba State capital.

The incident occurred at about 9:35pm at a location close to the First Roundabout leading to the Taraba State University, causing damage to some shops and residential buildings in the area.

Eyewitnesses at the scene of the blast claimed that the bomb was planted behind a drinking joint.

“A little baby of about four years was at the shop sleeping when the wall collapsed,” said a local who does not want to be named. “Luckily, she survived it and is receiving medical attention at a hospital.”

Although no life was lost to the incident, the police have cordoned off the area to avert another blast just in case another device was planted nearby.

However, neither the police command nor the state government has yet to comment on the type of explosive it was, or measures being taken to prevent a reoccurrence of such explosion.

Residents, on their part, have expressed fears over what could befall them again, saying Sunday’s incident was the fourth in the chain of explosions that have rocked the state since the beginning of the year.