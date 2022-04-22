At Least Five Injured As Explosion Rocks Taraba Again

An explosion has occurred in Jalingo the Taraba State capital, leaving at least five persons injured.

The incident is said to have taken place at the entrance of the district head’s house where local gin (Brukutu) is being sold.

Although no life was lost in the explosion, some of the victims are reported to have lost consciousness.

An eyewitness who spoke to Channels Television said the explosion happened shortly after a suspected suicide bomber arrived at the spot, dropped a polythene bag and disappeared.

He added that some of the children around who saw the suspected suicide bomber could not speak, until after the explosion.

The victims have, however, been rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

Neither the police or the state government has made any statement regarding the incident.

However, intelligence reports revealed earlier that suspected suicide bombers will attack any of the drinking joints in Kasuwan Bera, Nukkai, Mayo Dasa or mile six market.

The incident comes just days after a bomb explosion rocked a drinking joint at a cattle market in Iware Community, a suburb of Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of the state.

While six persons were confirmed dead, at least 19 others were said to have been injured.

Meanwhile, jihadists affiliated to the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.