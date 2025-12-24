VIDEO: Many Feared Dead As Bomb Blast Rocks Maiduguri On Christmas Eve

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at a Juma’at Mosque in Gamboru Ward, around the Customs area in the heart of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The incident occurred at around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, less than 12 hours before Christmas, as Muslim worshippers were observing the Maghrib prayer.

Although information on the incident remains sketchy, residents told Channels Television via telephone that many worshippers were either killed or injured.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Nahum Daso, could not confirm the blast but said he was on his way to the scene to assess the situation.

The suspected blast has already created fear among residents, especially within the Christian community preparing for the 2025 Christmas celebration.

Security operatives have cordoned the area to prevent further casualties and to allow preliminary assessment of the incident.