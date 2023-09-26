NLC, TUC Declare Indefinite Strike From October 3

The leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) will commence an indefinite strike on Tuesday, October 3.

This followed a joint press briefing held by both leadership of the union in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Tuesday (today).

READ ALSO: Tribunal Strikes Out ADC’s Petition Against Yahaya’s Victory In Gombe

The unions also asked their state chapters to mobilize for protests across the country.

Channels Television gathered that the leaders of the two labour centres have resolved their differences that made only NLC embark on a two-day warning strike without the participation of TUC.

According to the notice of meeting signed by the NLC Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, the meeting is holding virtually.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong has appealed to the NLC leadership to shelve the planned strike, assuring them that the Federal Government is determined to address the concerns raised.

The minister also noted that one of the major demands of the NLC in their last meeting has been met, which has to do with the release of the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport workers.

A statement signed by the spokesman of the spokesman of the ministry’s Olajide Oshundu, urged the workers’ unions to give the government a little more time to address other issues.

On Tuesday, September 5 and Wednesday 6, 2023, NLC embarked on a two-day warning strike to force the government to address the mass suffering of Nigerians, especially workers.

Sources privy to the matter said the two sides after their separate organs’ meetings, commenced a joint press briefing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday to announce an indefinite nationwide strike following the Federal Government’s failure to address the suffering and other socioeconomic hardships occasioned by the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.