Tribunal Strikes Out ADC’s Petition Against Yahaya’s Victory In Gombe

The Gombe State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has struck out the petition filed by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) against Governor Inuwa Yahaya and his Deputy Manassah Daniel of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ADC was challenging the declaration and return of Yahaya over alleged multiplicity and variations in the arrangement of names on the certificates of his deputy without accompanying affidavits, saying their ticket was rendered invalid.

The court struck the matter, saying it was a pre-election matter and that the deputy had met the minimum certificate requirement to run.

The ADC also alleged instances of corrupt practices and massive vote buying which has been struck out by the Tribunal for lack of proof.