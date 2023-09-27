CAN Congratulates Sultan, Nigerian Muslims On Eid-El-Maulud

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and all Muslims across Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud.

The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a message to the Muslim faithful on behalf of CAN and the Christian community at large, called for promotion of mutual respect, understanding and peaceful coexistence among all religion.

“As we commemorate this significant festival, we acknowledge Nigeria’s diverse society, comprising individuals from various ethnic, cultural, and religious backgrounds. It is within this rich diversity that our strength as a nation resides.

“Consequently, we must persist in promoting mutual respect, understanding, and peaceful coexistence among all religious communities.

“Once more, on behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria, I wish the Muslim faithful in Nigeria a peaceful celebration,” the statement read.

The Eid-El-Maulud celebration is for the commemoration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed.