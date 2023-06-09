CAN Accuses El-Rufai Of Playing Religious, Manipulative Politics

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the nineteen Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory, have taken a swipe at the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, over his controversial statement about the role of religion in the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna.

In a 5 minutes 43 seconds video trending on social media, El-Rufai had during a meeting with some Muslim clerics a day before he exited the office, justified his choice of Muslims to occupy top positions in the Kaduna State Government as against Christians, claiming that the Muslims voted for the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the last election.

The former governor allegedly told his audience in the video that the Muslim dominance in the governance of Kaduna State has come to stay, adding that this trend has been successfully replicated at the National level With the election of Bola Tinubu as president.

The former governor’s statement did not go down well with the leadership of CAN, who described El-Rufai as a confused and drowning man seeking attention and relevance after leaving office.

Speaking to Channels Television, the General Secretary of CAN in the nineteen northern states and the FCT, Sunday Oibe, asked Nigerians and Christians in particular, not to take El-Rufai’s controversial statement seriously, describing the former governor as a manipulative character who uses religion to divide the people.

While he accused El-Rufai of dividing the people of Kaduna along fault lines during his eight-year tenure as governor, Oibe asked President Bola Tinubu not to trust El-Rufai with any post in his government, noting that the former governor has a penchant for betraying his benefactors at the end of the day.

The CAN scribe, therefore, warned President Tinubu and the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani not to toe the path of El-Rufai by ensuring that they reunite all parts of the country.