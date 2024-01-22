Don’t Make Money Your god, Tinubu Charges Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to join hands to fix the country and have a change of mindset towards money.

Tinubu spoke on Monday when he received a delegation of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) led by its president Archbishop Daniel Okoh at the State House in Abuja, asking the body to help in preaching against corruption and related matters.

“We have no other country but Nigeria. If you do not preach the sermon of understanding, tolerance, perseverance, and hope for Nigerians, you are doing damage to the country, and nobody will help us repair it,” Tinubu said according to a statement from his spokesman Ajuri Ngelale.

“Let us dialogue because public condemnation of a nation is not what makes any citizen a good one. We must admonish Nigerians to have a change of mindset and not to make money our god or master. I believe we will get to the Promised Land, and Nigeria will flourish.”

Despite the challenges facing the country on many fronts, Tinubu said his government is unrelenting, promising to be fair to all Nigerians.

“We are here to listen, and if you observe any inadequacies in my government, let us know. I am here today because of your prayers and the will of God Almighty. What I have challenged myself to do each day is to be fair to all Nigerians,” he maintained.

“I have had a number of criticisms, including the rationale behind the size of my cabinet. If you want efficient, mobile, and resourceful people, we have to give people a load they can carry. If you combine too many ministries because you want to save money, you will have a future of non-performance and no results.

“Nigeria needs to turn the corner to grow, and we must give people challenges they can manage, and that is what we are doing”.

READ ALSO: [Plateau] Pray Against Killings In 2024, CAN Urges Nigerians

‘Willing Partner’

Tinubu was not the only one who spoke at the event. CAN president Archbishop Okoh said the group believes in Tinubu’s administration and is ready to always partner with it.

“You have extended a hand of fellowship to us, and we embrace you and your family with the love of Christ and promise to partner with you in nation-building, for the task is quite daunting,” the CAN leader said.

“You will not stumble, and you will not fall. We believe that you have the sagacity to give leadership in battling our challenges and in turning around the fortunes of our nation, Nigeria, within a short time. You have shown that you are a listening leader, and we appreciate this.

“CAN has maintained an active presence at all levels from the national to the grassroots, and we have remained non-partisan. You will always find our association as a ready and willing partner in nation-building.”