Insecurity: Lagos CAN Calls For Unity, Patriotism Among Nigerians 

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State, Stephen Adegbite, has called on Nigerians to embrace unity, dialogue, and patriotism as the country battles to address the increasing wave of insecurity.

Adegbite made the call during a media briefing in Lagos on Thursday. The cleric expressed concern over the rising cases of insecurity across the country, urging Nigerians not to lose faith in the government and security agencies’ capacity to tackle insecurity, restore peace and protect lives.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) called on Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, religious, or political affiliations, to remain hopeful and united, expressing optimism that the country would overcome its current challenges and emerge stronger.

“As Christian leaders and patriotic Nigerians,” he said, “we shall continue to pray for peace, unity, progress and good governance in our dear country. We also call on all Nigerians, irrespective of political, ethnic, or religious affiliations, to remain united and hopeful.

“Nigeria shall overcome its present challenges and emerge stronger by the grace of God.”

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He said Nigerians are entitled to voice their concerns over insecurity and other national challenges.

“Nigerians are entitled to voice their concerns over insecurity, economic hardship, and other perceived failures of government. Democracy thrives when citizens can freely express themselves within the law,” he said.

Adegbite called for caution, warning that while constructive criticisms are good, actions capable of causing further division in the country must be discouraged.

“However, we must also caution that protests should not become instruments of political destabilisation, incitement, or attempts to seize power unlawfully. National interest must remain paramount.

“While constructive criticism is healthy for democracy, actions capable of creating chaos, deepening division, or undermining national stability must be discouraged,” he stated.

Calling for collective responsibility, Adegbite urged political leaders, interest groups, and citizens to place national interest above personal or partisan considerations.

“As religious leaders, we call for restraint, dialogue, and patriotism from all stakeholders. This is the time to build the nation together and not pull it apart,” he said.

‘Inhuman Act’

The Lagos CAN chief also condemned the recent abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State and the killing of a Mathematics teacher, Michael Oyedokun.

He described the act as inhuman and maintained that perpetrators of such crimes are enemies of humanity who do not represent the teachings of any genuine religion.

“The recent incidents of kidnapping and attacks in parts of the country, including the unfortunate abduction of school children in Oyo State, have understandably generated anxiety among citizens. We sympathise with affected families and pray fervently for the safe return of all kidnapped victims.

“We are particularly saddened by the gruesome killing of a Mathematics teacher, Mr Michael Oyedokun, during the unfortunate Oyo kidnapping saga. Such an inhuman act further confirms that the perpetrators are agents of evil and enemies of humanity, not representatives of any true religious teaching or value system,” he said.

Adegbite noted that the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, has continued to implement measures aimed at strengthening national security.