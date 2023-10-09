‘It Is Not Acceptable’: Wike Faults EU’s Report On 2023 Elections

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has faulted the European Union (EU)’s report about the 2023 elections.

In June, the EU presented its report about the elections and gave six areas to work on including ensuring the real-time publication and access to election results.

But on Monday, Wike said the report did not give the true position of the last poll held in the country.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Appoints Linda Akhigbe, Durotoye, Others Into Media Advisory Team

“I sincerely do not agree with the European Union on their stance about the past election in Nigeria. I do solemnly take exceptions to their stance. You see, we thought there was no need for you to interfere in Nigeria but rather to observe and make recommendations. And your interference came when there were electoral tribunals going on. It is not acceptable,” he said when the EU Ambassador to Nigeria Samuela Isopi visited him in his Abuja office.

“In fact, I was surprised like in Rivers State. I ask, ‘How many of you were in Rivers State to visit the 6, 886 or thereabouts number of polling units?’ Sometimes, you send one or two persons.

“So, if you have seen some infractions in 20 polling units, is that enough to make a general conclusion? And you said, there in Rivers State that they did not allow the opposition to campaign which is totally not correct.”

While maintaining that the Union was supposed to play an observer role, Wike urged them to respect the country’s laws.

“Our laws cannot be a replica of yours,” he added.

But responding, Isopi said the report was done by independent observers who do not work under her. She, however, maintained that the EU is committed to working with Wike for the development of the FCT.