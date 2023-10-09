Tinubu Appoints Linda Akhigbe, Durotoye, Others Into Media Advisory Team

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Linda Akhigbe, and a one-time presidential candidate, Fela Durotoye, as members of the Media & Publicity Directorate.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Durotoye, who contested under the Alliance for New Nigeria party in 2019, was appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Values and Social Justice.

Others appointed to the Presidential Media Advisory Team are Mr. Fredrick Nwabufo, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement; Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement; Mr. Aliyu Audu, Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs; Mr. Francis Adah Abah, Personal Assistant to the President on Special Duties.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Will Become Net Exporter Of Petroleum Products In 2024 – NNPC

Ngelale said that President Tinubu has further approved the secondment of Mrs. Linda, to serve as the Communications Adviser to the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

She is a graduate of Mass Communication from the Federal Polytechnic Auchi, Edo State, and until her recent appointment was Channels Television’s Senate correspondent.

Ajuri added that the President tasked all new appointees who are serving in the Media & Publicity Directorate to uphold the highest standards of decorum and decency in their engagements with all members of the public as they advance the President’s determined bid to renew the hope of Nigerians in a restructured economy and unified society that caters sufficiently to the needs of all, regardless of any differences.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW: