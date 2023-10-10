Bayelsa Gov Poll: I’m Fighting Sylva’s Character, Not APC – Diri

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, restates that he is not at loggerheads with the All Progressive Congress (APC) as a party, saying he is against the character of the party’s candidate in next month’s governorship election, Timipre Sylva.

The governor’s comments follow Monday’s Federal High Court ruling that Sylva, having been sworn in twice and served five years as governor of the state, would breach the 1999 constitution as amended if allowed to contest again.

Diri, seeking re-election as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, stressed his position on Tuesday while canvassing for votes in the Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

Alleging that the APC standard bearer was a serial deceiver, the governor urged the electorate to vote for the PDP on November 11.

Over three days, Diri has toured Ogbia LGA, visiting several communities in the council, where supporters have greeted him in their numbers.

At the Otuasega and Kolo communities, the people appreciated him for keeping his developmental promises made to them.

The traditional rulers also gave the governor and the PDP campaign organisation their blessings as prominent politicians from the council urged their constituents to vote for the party.

Diri described next month’s election as a battle between light and darkness, while listing instances of the APC governorship candidate allegedly deceiving him personally and the people of Bayelsa State.