Ex-Senate President Ahmed Lawan Loses Mother

Former Senate President Ahmed Lawan has lost his mother Hajiya Halima Ibrahim.

Lawan’s mother died on Saturday night in the Gashua area of Barde Local Government, Yobe State. She was 86.

Hours after her death, she was buried in Gashua following a funeral prayer – led by the Chief Imam of the Gashua Emirate Council, Ahmed Talba.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State; and the Yobe State Deputy Governor Idi Barde-Gubana.

Others were the Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, some members of the National Assembly; the speaker and members of the state House of Assembly; members of the Yobe State Executive Council; Emir of Dade, Abubakar Suleiman, and the emirs of Yusufari, Pataskum, and the Nguru Emirates Council.