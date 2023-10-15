Ex-Senate President Ahmed Lawan Loses Mother

Former Senate President Ahmed Lawan has lost his mother Hajiya Halima Ibrahim.
Hours after her death, she was buried in Gashua following a funeral prayer – led by the Chief Imam of the Gashua Emirate Council, Ahmed Talba.
The ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State; and the Yobe State Deputy Governor Idi Barde-Gubana.
Others were the Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, some members of the National Assembly; the speaker and members of the state House of Assembly; members of the Yobe State Executive Council; Emir of Dade, Abubakar Suleiman, and the emirs of Yusufari, Pataskum, and the Nguru Emirates Council.