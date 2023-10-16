Five Senators To Be Removed For Not Backing Akpabio’s Senate Presidency Bid- Abbo 

Senator Elisha Abbo has alleged that five senators have been penciled for removal over their non-support of Godswill Akpabio’s senate presidency bid.

He said this at his residence in Abuja on Monday, hours after the Court of Appeal nullified his election into the Senate.

During the press conference, Abbo, who represented Adamawa North, listed Orji Uzor Kalu as one of the five senators set to be butted out of the red chambers for not supporting Akpabio’s bid.

While describing the judgment sacking him as a coup on democracy, he called on his supporters despite the ruling.

Senator Abbo maintained that despite the court declaring the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Amos Yohanna as the winner of the February election, he won the exercise.

According to him, he defeated the PDP candidate with a margin of 11,000 votes.