Appeal Court Sacks Senator Ishaku Abbo

The court ruled in favour of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amos Yohanna.

By Emmanuela Ekele
Updated October 16, 2023
Twitter
FILE: Senator Ishaku Abbo (APC-Adamawa North) during the ministerial screening of Prof. Joseph Utsev at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday, July 31, 2023.

 

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has voided the election of the lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ishaku Abbo.

Senator Abbo, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), confirmed to Channels Television that the court voided his election in favour of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amos Yohanna.

Senator Abbo had won his re-election in the February 25, 2023 National Assembly election while Yohanna came second, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

More to follow…

 

More Stories

No related articles found