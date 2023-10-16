Appeal Court Sacks Senator Ishaku Abbo

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has voided the election of the lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ishaku Abbo.

Senator Abbo, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), confirmed to Channels Television that the court voided his election in favour of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amos Yohanna.

Senator Abbo had won his re-election in the February 25, 2023 National Assembly election while Yohanna came second, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

More to follow…