Tinubu Signs AU Charter On Disabilities

President Bola Tinubu has signed the Instrument of Ratification of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Nigeria.

The instrument was adopted by the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on the January 29, 2018.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

“I, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, do hereby formally declare that the Federal Republic of Nigeria accepts the aforementioned Protocol and undertakes to faithfully perform and carry out the stipulations therein contained,” Tinubu was quoted as saying.

“In witness whereof, I, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, have set my hand and Seal of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on this Instrument of Ratification at Abuja on this 19th day of October in the year Two Thousand and Twenty-Three.”