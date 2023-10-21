Bamise: Pathologist Says BRT Rape Victim’s Death Was Caused By Blunt Force Trauma

The trial of Andrew Nice Ominikoron, a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver who allegedly raped and murdered Oluwabamise Ayanwola, a 22-year-old fashion designer, continued on Friday at the Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

The Pathologist, Prof. Sunday Soyemi, who examined the deceased testified that the cause of death of the late Ayanwola is ascribed to severe craniocerebral injury, following a blunt force trauma.

Shoyemi, a professor at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), disclosed this while testifying as the ninth and last prosecuting witness before trial judge, Justice Sherifat Sonaike.

Late Bamise Ayanwola went missing while returning to Ota from Ajah on Saturday, February 26, 2022, after boarding a BRT bus.

The defendant, Andrew Nice Ominnikoron, a BRT driver is facing a five-count charge bordering on rape, conspiracy, felony and murder preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.

The Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Lagos had told the court that the incident took place at about 7 pm between the Lekki- Ajah Conservation Centre and Cater Bridge.

The DPP also told the court that Andrew Nice conspired with others now at large and forcefully had sexual intercourse with his 22-year-old passenger, Bamise without her consent after which he murdered her.

He said that the defendant and others still at large unlawfully killed Bamise by throwing her out of a moving bus at Cater Bridge after having sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed is contrary to and punishable under Sections 411, 223, 260 and 165 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

At the proceedings on Friday, while being led in evidence by the DPP, Dr. Babajide Martins, Prof. Shoyemi narrated to the court how the autopsy was conducted.

He said: “I observed a bruise on the left side of her forehead, another on the right temple just above her ear and a large bruise on the back of her skull. In addition, there was a bruise on the elbow region.

“Upon opening her up, there’s what we call subdural hematoma which means bleeding into the soft tissue covering the skull or bleeding into the brain. This was noticed on the frontal area as well as the back of the skull. Again, there was a fracture of the temporal bone, meaning the bone above the ear.”

“I checked for deep bruising, meaning ‘the bruises we will not be able to see under the skin unless it is removed. These deep bruises were found on both lower lips. The organs were essentially normal except the right ovary which has a cyst (Fluid Collection).”

This according to him, was an incidental finding which has nothing to do with death.

He went further to tell the court that, “Tiny samples were taken from all the organs and were sent to the laboratories. The samples were looked at under the microscope and no remarkable findings were seen.”

“I specifically took samples of the breast and uterus to check for pregnancy but nothing was found. In the light of both the external and internal findings, death was ascribed to severe craniocerebral injury, following a blunt force trauma”.

Prof. Shoyemi also told the court that during the examination, he took samples from the deceased for identification while adding that another sample was taken for toxicology, which has also been sent to the Lagos State DNA forensic Lab.

He clarified that the interim report had been given to the Investigating Police Officer, CSP Oseni, the head of homicide, State Criminal Investigation Department SCID, Panti, who was also present during the autopsy and gave the full report to the DPP.

While being cross-examined by Abayomi Omotubora, the defence counsel, the witness confirmed to the court that the IPO provided all the information about the deceased before the autopsy was conducted.

He, however, clarified that the information provided by the IPO did not form the basis of the cause of death of Bamise.

After the cross-examination, Mr. Omotubora called the attention of the court to a pending application dated 21st of September 2023, to recall some of the prosecution’s witnesses.

“We have a pending application to recall some of the prosecution witnesses for the purpose of further cross-examination by the defence.”

In response to the defence, Dr. Babajide Martins, opposed the application to recall the witnesses.

After listening to the argument of both counsels, Justice Sonaike reserved her ruling for November 2, 2023.