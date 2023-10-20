10 Killed In Benue Bank Robbery

Ten people were killed in a bank robbery in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State on Friday.

Three policemen were said to be among them.

The dare-devil robbers operated for two hours without being challenged by security operatives.

According to sources in Otukpo, the robbers came in numbers and attacked five commercial banks, most of which are located opposite the Divisional Police Headquarters.

READ ALSO: Suspected Phone Snatchers Kill Corps Member In Kaduna

The police facility was not spared as the robbers also attacked a local law enforcement team called Homeland Defence in the adjourning area.

Spotted in two Hilux and one other vehicle, the robbers stormed the banks at about 4:30 p.m. with superior weapons.

As of the time of this report, the casualties have been taken to the hospital.

The spokesperson of the Benue Police Command Sewuese Anene confirmed the incident but could not provide more details.