I Have Committed No Offence To Warrant Impeachment — Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State on Monday said he has not committed any offence to warrant impeachment by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence I have committed to warrant any impeachment,” the governor said while addressing his supporters at the Assembly Complex.

The governor, who assured the people of the state of getting the dividends of democracy, said he would speak on the matter at the appropriate time.

“Let me assure the people of Rivers that I will continue to ensure that you get the dividends of democracy. At the appropriate time I will address the press,” he said.

Channels Television had reported that a fresh crisis engulfed the Rivers Assembly amidst rumours of an impending impeachment procedure against Fubara as the House on Monday removed its leader, Edison Ehie.

The House members led by their Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, served an impeachment notice on Fubara before they fled for safety as tear gas was fired outside the Complex.

Addressing his supporters, who protested the development outside the Assembly Complex, the governor said he has not done anything to warrant an impeachment proceeding by the Assembly.

The development occurred hours after a fire broke out at the Assembly Complex on Sunday night.

It was unclear if the fire was connected with the political imbroglio but rumours of a rift between Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike who is now Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister have been brewing for some time now.