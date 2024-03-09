Fubara Pledges Rivers Govt’s Support For Wigwe University

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has promised that the state government will support Wigwe University in immortalising the late Herbert Wigwe.

The late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings established Wigwe University in his hometown of Isiokpo in Rivers State before his unfortunate death in a helicopter crash in California in February.

After Wigwe’s funeral church service in Isiokpo on Saturday, Governor Fubara said the state government would support the university to keep Wigwe’s dreams alive.

“I want to say our brother has finished his work, though shortly. We, as a government, will do everything with the Wigwe Foundation to immortalise one thing.

“It is not the bank, the bank might have a new identity, a new boss to run it, other ventures will also have their names; but one thing that has his name is Wigwe University.

“We will do everything within our power to make sure the dream will continue to live just as he has planned it,” Fubara said.

Speaking further, Fubara said Wigwe’s death has prompted him to question his fellow political class on why they are struggling for power more than making impacts on the lives of the people.

“This one has to do with the political class, what is all these struggle all about? You want to kill, you want to bury, what is it all about?

“This is a man who was not a politician, he made his money through our investments, he had the world in his palm financially, he controlled even the political classes; but today, with all the power financially couldn’t control life. Is it not enough to ask ourselves why are we struggling? Why are we not making an impact on the lives of our people?”

Dignitaries present at the funeral service include governors and former governors, federal lawmakers, and captains of industries, among others.

Some of them include Kayode Fayemi, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Bukola Saraki, Aliko Dangote, Sanusi Lamido, Alex Otti, Dapo Abiodun, and Babajide Sawno-Olu.

Also present are Senate President Godswill Akpabio, James Ibori, CEO of GTCO Holdings, and Segun Agbaje, among other dignitaries.

Wigwe, his wife Chizoba, his son Chizi, and the former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, were all in the Airbus Helicopter EC 130B4 with registration number N130CZ, which crashed near Halloran Springs, California, on February 9, 2024.