UPDATED: Fubara Withdraws From APC Governorship Primary

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has announced his withdrawal from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in the state.

Fubara made this known in a statement personally signed on Wednesday, saying he would support whoever emerges as the party’s candidate.

“After deep reflection and extensive consultations with my family, friends, and associates, I have taken the difficult but necessary decision to withdraw from the APC governorship primaries. I do so with a full heart and with a firm commitment to support whoever emerges as the candidate of our great party,” Fubara said.

The governor said Rivers State is bigger than any individual, stressing that at this critical moment, the peace, stability and unity of the state must take precedence over personal interests.

READ ALSO: ‘Nothing Has Changed’, Fubara Reaffirms APC Membership

Siminalayi Fubara thanked his supporters for their sacrifices and unwavering support throughout his political journey, assuring them that their loyalty and trust were not in vain.

He said his silence amid mounting pressure in recent months should not be mistaken for fear, explaining that his actions had always been guided by the interest of Rivers State and its people.

“To my supporters who stood firmly with me throughout this journey, who gave their time, resources, prayers and unwavering hope, I offer my deepest gratitude,” he said.

“I understand the disappointment, the anger and the pain many of you may feel. Much has indeed been invested and much sacrificed along the way. But please know that your loyalty and trust were never in vain.”

Fubara said his decision to remain silent at certain moments was deliberate and strategic.

“My silence over this period was deliberate and strategic, guided always by the higher interest of our state and our people,” he added.

Quoting a local proverb, the governor said not every experience or challenge should be publicly discussed, stressing that restraint is sometimes necessary in the interest of peace and stability.

“As our elders say, not everything a hunter sees in the forest is spoken of in the marketplace. Some truths are best borne quietly, not out of fear, but out of wisdom and restraint for the sake of peace and a greater purpose,” he said.

“It is enough to say that I have faced immense pressures and difficult choices, but my love for Rivers State remains greater than anything else.”

He expressed appreciation to the APC for giving him the platform and support throughout the political process, while also thanking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his encouragement and backing.

He described the APC as a collective home for members and supporters, urging party faithful to remain united and committed to the party’s ideals.

“I sincerely thank our great party, the All Progressives Congress, for the platform and support extended to me throughout this process,” he said.

“I also express my profound appreciation to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his support and encouragement.”

Fubara urged members of the party to remain steadfast as efforts continue toward building a stronger and more united APC.

“The APC remains our collective home, and I urge all party faithful and supporters to remain steadfast and committed as we continue to build a stronger and more united future together,” he added.

The governor further stressed that his decision to step aside from the Rivers State governorship race should not be interpreted as an act of weakness, fear or surrender.

According to him, the move was made out of conviction and sacrifice in the interest of peace, unity and stability in Rivers State.

“Let it be clearly understood that I stepped aside from participating in the upcoming Rivers State governorship election not out of weakness, fear or surrender, but out of conviction and sacrifice so that Rivers State may move forward in peace and unity,” he said.

Fubara also reaffirmed his commitment to continue serving the people of Rivers State until the completion of his tenure in office.

Political feud with Wike

For the greater part of his nearly four years in office, Siminalayi Fubara has been embroiled in a prolonged political feud with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who backed his emergence as governor in 2023, over the control of political structures in Rivers State.

The crisis escalated when lawmakers loyal to the FCT minister—led by Martin Amaewhule—attempted to impeach Fubara.

This development led President Bola Tinubu to suspend Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly in March 2025, following the prolonged political impasse.

Following the suspension, Tinubu appointed and swore in retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as sole administrator of the state.

After six months, however, the President lifted the emergency rule, allowing Fubara, his deputy, and the lawmakers to return.

The lifting of the emergency rule followed a meeting in June between President Tinubu, Fubara, Wike, Amaewhule, and other lawmakers, which led to a reconciliation of the key political actors in the crisis.