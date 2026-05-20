Why I Stepped Down For Hamzat In Lagos Governorship Race — Ajose

A Lagos State governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Samuel Ajose, has confirmed his withdrawal from the 2027 governorship race in support of Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat following consultations with the leadership of the party.

Ajose, popularly known as SMA Gold, aconfirmed his decision during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, saying he stepped aside in acceptance of the wishes of APC leaders ahead of the party’s primary election.

The Badagry-born politician, who had earlier insisted he would remain in the race, said the leadership of the APC made it clear that the party had chosen a different direction for the Lagos governorship contest.

According to him, respect for the party’s constitution, leadership and internal processes informed his decision to withdraw.

“The race has been very interesting and it came to an emotional end yesterday for the phase of SMA for the 2027 election,” he said.

“You need to sit down to re-plan and re-strategise and when you have the leadership of the party saying this is the way we want to go, you can’t walk in isolation if you want to remain in the party.”

Ajose described the decision as tough but necessary for peace and unity within the APC ahead of the 2027 general election.

“We all respect the constitution of the party. The constitution of the party is supreme and if what the party is saying at this point in time is that this is the way they want to go, in the interest of peace and for us to quickly settle down to start planning for the 2027 general election, I think it is better we take that decision,” he added.

When asked whether he withdrew because he believed he would lose the primary election to Hamzat, Ajose said he was never afraid of facing any opponent but chose to respect the position of party elders.

“What I can tell you is that everybody that constitutes the leadership of the party sat me down and when your elders are talking to you, you have to listen,” he said.

“The party said this is what they want, and if you are going to work under the rules, tenets and constitution of the party, I think you just have to listen to them so that you don’t get yourself into trouble.”

Ajose also revealed that discussions with party leaders centred largely on the development of Badagry, saying commitments were secured that would benefit the area.

“When we sat down, we had our negotiation, everything was centred around Badagry and I think for the first time, Badagry was able to sit on the table of negotiation when it comes to the table of Lagos State and we were able to get some juicy benefits for Badagry,” he said.

He added that he believed Hamzat would fulfil the promises made during the consultations.

Hamzat is widely regarded as the preferred aspirant of the APC leadership in Lagos, having secured the backing of President Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

Hamzat was elected deputy governor alongside Sanwo-Olu in 2019 and both were re-elected in 2023 for a second term.

Before becoming deputy governor, the 61-year-old served as commissioner during the administrations of former Lagos governors Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola.