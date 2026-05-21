NADECO@32: Oil Subsidy, Exchange Rate Cabals Wish Me Dead — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday said that exchange rate and oil subsidy cabals are wishing him dead, following his introduction of the policies upon assumption of office in 2023.

Speaking in Lagos on Wednesday at the launching of the book, “The NADECO Story” written by Chief Ayo Opadokun, and presentation of awards to those who played key roles in the democratic struggle by the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) which led the struggle between 1994 and 1998, a former Ogun State governor, Olusegun Osoba, who represented Tinubu, said: “As for security, he says, I should let you know, that he is aware that there is a deliberate attempt to disrupt the peace of this country by people whom he knew he had offended by canceling multiple exchange rates and by canceling oil subsidies.

“He said those cabals who are doing round-tripping will wish him dead any time, but he is determined that if that is the only thing he would do, he would make sure he rearranges the economy. No matter what, he is determined to face it. So that’s the message from Mr. President.”

Tinubu said those who took part in the struggle should be celebrated, adding that democracy must be sustained in the country.

Other high-profile Nigerians at the event include: Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka; former Ogun State governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; Professor Sylvester Odion-Akhaine; Chief Fred Agbeyegbe, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN; and Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rasheed Ladoja.



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Economy, Insecurity

Speaking further, Osoba said: “He says he is ever grateful for what all of you have done to bring this country to where we are today, and he has also asked methat, by the grace of God, many of the things that you people have been asking him to do, that when he gets his second term, he is going to start implementing some of the political issues. He said the major issue before him now is the economy and security.

“You all can see now that the security situation is now moving gradually into the South-West zone. So he says the first major thing he is facing now is the economy, and you all can see that the difference between the parallel market and official market exchange rate is virtually zero now. The Naira, which they thought would be N2,000 to 1 dollar, is now 1,380 or thereabouts.

“In fact, he says he is not going to allow the Naira to get too strong. He does not want to create confusion for those who have brought money at about N1,500 and other goods.

‘Better Performance In My Second Term’

According to Osoba, the President commended NADECO for its remarkable part in the struggle, saying he would not have won the election without NADECO.

Tinubu promised to perform better in his second term if re-elected.

Osoba said: “The President asked me to tell you that he is fully with you, and he still has his tremendous respect that he would not have been where he is today if not for all of you here who have fought to entrench democracy.’’

The event also drew elder statesmen and lovers of an egalitarian society, such as Publisher of Vanguard, Sam Amuka; one of the founders of NADECO, Professor Anya O Anya; rights activist, Dr Ogaga Ifowodo; Akin Omojola; Chief Fred Agbeyegbe; Professor Anthony Kila; Nollywood Icon, Mrs Joke Silva; former Information Minister, Mr Labaran Maku; Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN; and Chief Solomon Asemota, SAN

Others include Senator Bode Olajumoke, Wale Oshun, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, Lade Bonuola, Dr Obi Nwakanma, Jumoke Anifowoshe, Wale Adeoye, and Vanguard Ombudsman, Richard Akinnola.