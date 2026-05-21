Why Okowa Polled 113,000 Votes, Defeated Nwoko In APC Primary — Delta Commissioner

The Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, has defended the outcome of the All Progressives Congress senatorial primary in Delta North.

Aniagwu insisted that former governor Ifeanyi Okowa defeated incumbent Senator Ned Nwoko because of his widespread grassroots support and long-standing relationship with party stakeholders.

Aniagwu also dismissed the allegation that the exercise was manipulated, maintaining that there was no “magic counting” during the primary election.

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“I’m sure two days ago, you saw how many people who are lovers of football, particularly Arsenal fans, were celebrating the victory of Arsenal. That tells you emotional attachment to what you believe in.

“In a political party, there are emotional attachments that members of that party, in general elections, if they don’t want, they may just stay away, but when it comes to the party, there are many factors.

“I told you about how you relate to them, the empowerment that you carry out, and many other things that make them come out.

“In Delta North, we have well over 150,000 people registered as members of the party, and this thing is taking place in a local environment,” he said.

Aniagwu further stated that Nwoko failed to adequately consult and engage critical stakeholders before seeking re-election, unlike Okowa, whom he described as deeply rooted in the district.

According to him, the incumbent senator lacked a visible political presence in Delta North, while Okowa had consistently maintained strong ties with party members and the electorate.

Aniagwu further recalled that Okowa and several political leaders in the district supported Nwoko’s senatorial ambition during the 2023 elections, alleging that the lawmaker had now lost the goodwill of many stakeholders.

Speaking on Nwoko’s allegation that the primary election was manipulated, the commissioner alleged that the senator was banking on support from influential figures in Abuja to secure the ticket without going through the democratic process.

Aniagwu claimed that the serving senator was probably expecting that the powers that be in Abuja would simply coronate him.

The commissioner also accused Nwoko of failing to effectively represent the interests of Delta North at the National Assembly.

According to him, the incumbent is representing Abuja and not Delta in the Senate because many people in the district cannot feel his presence or representation.

Aniagwu insisted that the huge margin recorded by Okowa was a reflection of the will of party members and not the product of manipulation.

In the APC senatorial primary in Delta North, the party said that Okowa polled 113,309 votes, while Nwoko scored 2,612 votes and Mariam Ali recorded 40 votes.

The incumbent senator has yet to respond to the claims of the Delta commissioner on the outcome of the exercise.

Okowa, who served as the governor from 2015 to 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defected to the APC in April, 2025, along with the incumbent governor, Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the National Assembly elections to be held on January 16, 2027.