Tonye Cole Withdraws From Rivers APC Governorship Primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2023 election in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, has withdrawn from the party’s governorship primary election ahead of Thursday’s exercise.

Cole announced his withdrawal in a statement issued on Wednesday, pledging support for whoever emerges as the APC candidate for the 2027 governorship election in the state.

According to him, the decision followed a stakeholders’ meeting convened by the national leadership of the APC, where discussions focused on the future of the party in Rivers State and the need to maintain unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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“Following that meeting, and after extensive consultations with members of my political team, associates, supporters, and other key stakeholders, I have taken the decision, in the overriding interest of party unity, peace, and collective progress, to respect the supremacy of the party and withdraw from the forthcoming primaries,” Cole said.

He described the move as a decision based on principle and deep reflection, rather than pressure, adding that it was taken in the interest of the stability of both the party and Rivers State.

Cole also expressed appreciation to his supporters, including women groups, youth organisations and party loyalists across the state, describing their support and belief in his vision as inspiring.

He, however, said his withdrawal from the race does not mean he is abandoning the cause he has championed.

“Although I may be stepping aside from this contest, I remain fully committed to the ideals, principles, and aspirations that brought us together,” he said.

The former governorship candidate added that he would continue to work towards what he described as the important change Rivers State deserves.

He further urged his supporters to remain calm and cooperate fully with the leadership of the APC as the party prepares for the 2027 general elections.

The APC governorship primary in Rivers State is scheduled to hold on Thursday, May 21, 2026.