NUT Condemns Attacks On Schools, Warns Of Possible Strike

The Nigeria Union of Teachers has condemned the recent attacks on schools, teachers and students in parts of the country, describing the incidents as barbaric and inhuman.

In a statement jointly signed by the National President of the union, Audu Amba, and the Secretary General, Clinton Ikpitibo, the union said schools, which should serve as safe spaces for teaching and learning, have become targets of attacks by armed bandits and terrorists.

The union said the development has created fear, panic and emotional trauma among teachers, students, parents and members of affected communities.

The statement followed attacks on Local Authority Primary School, Ahoro-Esinele, Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele, and Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, all in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on May 15, 2026.

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According to the union, the attacks led to the abduction of a school principal, seven teachers and more than 30 pupils and students, while one teacher was shot dead during the incident.

The NUT said it was particularly painful that the slain teacher was wearing his union attire at the time he was killed, describing him as committed to the teaching profession and the advancement of education.

The union also expressed concern over reports that one of the abducted teachers was later beheaded by the attackers.

It further noted that on the same day, more than 40 pupils and students were reportedly abducted by armed bandits from Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary Schools in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

The NUT said it stands in solidarity with the affected schools, the families of the murdered teachers, the abducted principal, teachers, pupils and students.

The union called on security agencies to intensify rescue operations to secure the safe release of all abducted victims without delay.

It also urged the Federal Government and affected state governments to strengthen security around schools and adopt proactive measures to prevent future attacks.

According to the union, the continued attacks on schools pose a major threat to the education sector and the future of children and the country at large.

“Teachers cannot effectively discharge their duties in an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, where they are subjected to inhuman acts of kidnapping, maiming and killing,” the statement said.

The NUT warned that teachers may be forced to withdraw their services if attacks on schools continue unabated.

The union called on governments at all levels to take urgent action to stop attacks on schools and ensure the safety of teachers, learners and host communities.