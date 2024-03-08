Tinubu Condemns Borno, Kaduna Abductions, Directs Immediate Rescue Of Captives

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the abduction of internally displaced persons, and students in Borno and Kaduna States, and has directed an immediate rescue of the victims.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President, Ajuri Ngelale on Friday, the president described the victims as “very vulnerable”, directing security and intelligence agencies to rescue them and ensure that justice is served against the perpetrators of the abominable acts.

“I have received briefing from security chiefs on the two incidents, and I am confident that the victims will be rescued. Nothing else is acceptable to me and the waiting family members of these abducted citizens. Justice will be decisively administered,” President Tinubu said.

He also sympathised with the families of the victims, assuring them that they would soon be reunited with their loved ones.

Over 280 pupils and teachers of Government Secondary School and LEA primary school at Kuriga, Kaduna State were abducted by bandits on Thursday, triggering national outrage.

The bandits reportedly invaded the Kuriga area of the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, shooting at their victims before whisking them away.

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam, Amnesty International, the Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria, the Nigeria Union of Teachers, and the House of Representatives have also condemned the attack.

The incident occurred barely 24 hours after insurgents abducted 200 internally displaced women while fetching firewood in the bush in Ngala, the headquarters of Gambarou-Ngala in Borno State.